PREVIEW: OPH battered by tornado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Original Pancake House in Sioux Falls has an unknown wait time right now after it’s building was hit by a tornado last week.

The popular restaurant is closed indefinitely as engineers take a look at the structure near 41st and Kiwanis.

Co-Owner Janet Eining says it was a scary situation because two of her employees were in the building during the storm, preparing for the next day.

“We knew we had two people in there. They got out. One of them went in the cooler and the other one couldn’t hear because she had her earbuds on. So she just worked through it until things started falling down,” Eining said.

Nobody was hurt.

On Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you what the next steps are for the restaurant and how it’s giving back while business is flipped upside down.