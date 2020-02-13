PREVIEW: One year without Serenity

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — In February of 2019, 9-year-old Serenity Dennard walked away from the Black Hills children’s home. Since then searchers have scoured the black hills looking for her. And searchers are still doing everything in their power to find the little girl.

One year ago, Serenity Dennard walked away from the Children’s Home Society in the Black Hills. Since then, thousands of miles have been searched. There have been hundreds of leads and hundreds of interviews conducted in order to find her.

“We continue to do those things, follow up on leads as they come in, and we will continue to bring dog teams through looking for cadaver scent and continue to search some areas that we haven’t yet,” Pennington County Sheriff Sheriff Kevin Thom said.

And while she has yet to be found Serenity’s family and the Pennington County Community say they will continue as long as there are leads.

