PREVIEW: One year of a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 changed all of our lives. Those on the frontlines of the medical community saw the worst of it.

Marcia Kummer is a nurse manager in the critical care unit at Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls. She says in her 30-plus years of nursing she has never experienced anything like the pandemic. For the past 12 months she and her staff have endured exhaustion, heartache and frustration as they tried to save their patients.

“You really know that they they probably weren’t going to get better and make it out of there, so that was sad, frustrating knowing that all our hard work no matter how much we did was probably not going to save their life in the end,” Kummer said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we explore the challenges the nurses in the critical care unit have faced during a year of treating patients for COVID-19.