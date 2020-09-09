PREVIEW: One year later

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This week will mark one year since three tornadoes hit Sioux Falls.

September 10th of 2019 brought one of the most devastating storms the city has seen. Several businesses, homes and a health facility were damaged with recovery efforts still ongoing a year later.

“It was an amazing story of recovery that night, our staff did an amazing job of getting all the patients into the interior corridors, if they had not done that when you watch the camera footage of what happened on those units there most certainly would have been serious injuries, if not fatalities,” Vice President of Avera Behavioral Health Thomas Otten said.

