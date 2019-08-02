PREVIEW: Olivia’s story

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — For decades, KELOLAND News and Children’s Miracle Network have partnered to make miracles happen for families of sick children.

This year we are catching up with many of those families, including 17-year-old Olivia McIlravy.

Olivia was the first baby to be born with cancer at Sanford Health. KELOLAND’s Angela Kennecke featured her in a story as a baby and has an update on Olivia and her family.

“To me it was just normal life, because I would go every single year and for a while it was more than once a year. And my family just kind of told me about it and it just seemed so normal to me,” Olivia said.

Watch how the McIlravy’s experience with the Children’s Miracle Network has changed all of their lives and why they now do what they can to give back, Friday on Eye on KELOLAND at 10.