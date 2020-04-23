PREVIEW: Ode to senior year

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Seniors around Sioux Falls were supposed to be preparing for Prom this weekend, but its just another of the long-await traditions that has been canceled for the class of 2020.
“Like right now everybody is kind of down about it but when you look back on it we’re probably going to be probably one of the most known senior classes just for how it kind of got taken away from us, so it does have a little bit of specialness to it,” Zach Roggow, Brandon Valley senior said. “I can’t believe it’s just done. I feel like it had just begun.”
