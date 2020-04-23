PREVIEW: Ode to senior year

April at Mount Rushmore is typically filled with students on their annual field trips as well as families on vacation. This year is different.

"If you look around today at Mount Rushmore, you are not going to see a lot of cars, you're not going to see a lot of visitors, our concession is closed, our book store is closed. Definitely there has been an impact and that impact we are not quite sure how long it's going to last," Maureen McGee-Ballinger, Chief of Interpretation and Education at Mount Rushmore, said.

With the shops closed due to the health crisis, Maureen McGee Ballinger says the park is seeing a major loss.

"The revenue and how we would deal with the revenue is something we are going to need to look at as we move into the future, it's true of everyone," Ballinger said.

However, construction is underway and summer events are still in the works, including the Fourth of July celebration.

"This year we are in the process of examining the potential to have a fireworks display here on July 3. That has gone through an environmental assessment process, so the EA was open in February and March for public comments," Ballinger said.

Ballinger says the park is waiting on a decision document for that event.

As for Custer State Park, it sees about 70,000 to 80,000 visitors during the month of April. This year's number is much different. However, park officials say they have been seeing a lot more local visitors during this time."

The Black Hills National Parks and Forests Association is a non-profit organization that donates a portion of their income to parks and forests in the Black Hills.

"We operate retail stores at public land agencies so we have stores at Wind Cave National Park, Jewel Cave National Monument with the Black Hills National Forests and then the Nebraska National Forests so we have 16 locations altogether," Patty Ressler, Executive Director of Black Hills Parks and Forests Association, said.

Patty Ressler says that the retail stores are the organization's primary source of income. They are all closed during this time.

"If our income stream is compromised or reduced that reduces that income support that we can get to our partners," Ressler said.

At Wind Cave National Park, maintenance workers, law enforcement and wildlife workers are the only employees you'll see. The rest are working from home, indefinitely.

"The safety and health of our visitors and our staff are the number one priority and we look forward to reopening but we are not going to do that until it's safer for everybody involved," Tom Farrell, Chief of Interpretation at Wind Cave National Park, said.

Tom Farrell with Wind Cave says the park was shutdown once before for a reason very similar to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If you look at our timeline on our website, you go back to 1918 and the park was closed then during the Spanish flu pandemic. So you just keep thinking that someday this is just going to be a footnote but until then it's a major crisis," Farrell said.

Click here to stay updated on guideline changes at national parks and forests in South Dakota.