PREVIEW: O So Good, oh so popular

GARRETSON, S.D. (KELO) — A popular dining spot, the restaurant has seen a spike in business following its recent appearance on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Owner and chef Omar Thornton is winning over customers with Cajun seafood pasta, collard greens, and corn bread, while also using local ingredients to create unique dishes.

O So Good in Garretson opened its doors in 2017, offering seafood and comfort food with a southern flair.

“One of our big meals that we have is our walleye, but of course I do it with a little bit of a twist, so little bit more of a southern type of cuisines on the side of it as well as some flavors that we put with the walleye,” Thornton said.

“There’s nothing I don’t like. I enjoy every singe thing on the menu. The flavors are amazing, just you can’t find those flavors in any other restaurant,” Garretson resident, Tamie Nordstrom said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we introduce you to the man bringing big-time flavors to small-town South Dakota.