PREVIEW: Noem reflects on first year as Governor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem has been in South Dakota’s top office for a year. Noem is reflecting on her first year in office.

From bad weather to making headlines with an anti-meth campaign and opposition to industrial hemp.

Noem says there have been plenty of challenges, but says she has seen successes as governor.

“South Dakota is my home. So, to be here all the time and be here all the time and to be in this role has been a very humbling yet a big honor for our family,” Noem said.

On Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Governor Noem tells us about her first year in office and her plans for year two.