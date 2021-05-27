PREVIEW: New stadium, old tradition

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Fitzgerald Stadium in Rapid City is getting some finishing touches before the official baseball season begins.

Construction started last summer on the facility that’s served the community for over 50 years. Now Post 22 players and coaches are ready to hit the brand new field.

“For the entire community of Rapid City it’s going to be a lot of fun and I can’t wait to get started and I invite everybody in Rapid City to come to a ball game because this place is beautiful,” Head Coach Kelvin Torve said.

Get ready to play ball at the new ‘Fitz’ Field, on Thursday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m. CT.