PREVIEW: New Sioux Falls Doc on Old School Rock

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local filmmaker is looking to bring people back to a lesser known era of Sioux Falls through a new documentary.

For the last two years, Brian Bieber has been documenting history from the early 90’s, underground Sioux Falls punk scene. He shared his findings on his website, but, not long after, realized there was more than enough here to make a documentary.

“It’s a story about… basically about a bunch of kids who took it upon themselves to create their own community when they didn’t feel like they were a part of the one that has been established for them,” Bieber said.

The film is titled, “I Really Get Into It: The Underage Architects of Sioux Falls Punk.” It features adults who grew up in that era and how it influences them today. Have an inside look at the culture’s rich history in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.