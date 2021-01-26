PREVIEW: New leader of the South Dakota Supreme Court

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader of the South Dakota Supreme Court.

Chief Justice Steven Jensen started his new role on January 5 after the state’s longest serving chief justice David Gilbertson retired. Jensen was appointed as a circuit judge in 2003. In 2017, he received an appointment to the state’s highest court.

“I think every day when you’re working in the court system you realize you’re making a difference in people’s lives. You’re resolving disputes that they can’t resolve on their own. And so that public service aspect, I have really enjoyed that since I started on the bench 17 years ago as a circuit judge,” Jensen said.

Coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll sit down with the chief justice to find out what he has planned in his new role.