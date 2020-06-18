PREVIEW: New growing season brings sense of hope for farmers

It’s an understatement to say that planting season was a disaster for local farmers last year.

Severe flooding left many of them unable to plant and harvest their crops. Hurting their land, their finances, and, most significantly, their emotional states.

“Last year was a first for me. We didn’t get anything planted,” fourth-generation farmer Robb Sherard said.

Max Hofer: And how did that make you feel after that?

Sherard: It wasn’t… it’s just hard to explain.

Flash forward to today, and farmers like Sherard from Hurley are feeling more optimistic.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer shows you how farmers’ crops aren’t just growing back this season, but their hope as well.