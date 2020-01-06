PREVIEW: New book on the ‘Duct Tape Killer’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Robert Leroy Anderson was a serial killer in South Dakota in mid-1990’s. He bragged how he liked torturing and murdering women.

Now there’s a new book titled ‘Duct Tape Killer,’ that’ll soon be released to the public that gives new insight into Anderson, the serial killer, who kidnapped, raped and murdered two area women, but prosecutors believed there could have been way more had he not been caught.

“The planning that went into these crimes he planned out every detail, he took weeks and months it was already thought about it, he was obsessed with it which is common with serial killers, and he just spent almost every minute of every day, planning out how he would carry out his crimes,” author Sandy Hamman said.

Don Jorgensen has spent the past several days looking at old stories in our KELOLAND archives and conducting new interviews with the authors of the new book for Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND. The Crimes, the capture and the conviction of Robert Leroy Anderson Monday at 10.