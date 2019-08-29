PREVIEW: Neighbor becomes new executive director

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls has a new executive director: Madeline Shields.

You may recognize her from her work with The Banquet.

We spoke with the chairman of the board of directors of the Bishop Dudley about Shields.

“We are thrilled, we cannot wait for September 9th when Madeline walks in the door as executive director. I think she is going to round out our leadership team and work very well with the rest of our staff,” Chairman of the board Daryl Thuringer said.

