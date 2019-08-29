PREVIEW: Neighbor becomes new executive director

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Bishop Dudley Hospitality House in Sioux Falls has a new executive director: Madeline Shields. 

You may recognize her from her work with The Banquet. 

We spoke with the chairman of the board of directors of the Bishop Dudley about Shields.

“We are thrilled, we cannot wait for September 9th when Madeline walks in the door as executive director. I think she is going to round out our leadership team and work very well with the rest of our staff,” Chairman of the board Daryl Thuringer said. 

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we look at the present and future of the Bishop Dudley Hospitality House.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss