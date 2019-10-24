PREVIEW: Needs based scholarships

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — College can be the next step for students after they graduate high school.

But because of cost, some of those students may not be able to attend. In South Dakota, needs based scholarships are virtually non-existent. And that may be having an effect on South Dakota.

“Our enrollment is declining and virtually all of that decline comes from low income students who are going to states the do provide this kind of assistance,” South Dakota Board of Regents President Kevin Schieffer said.

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear what action is being done to help with needs based funding for students.