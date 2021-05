HURON, S.D. (KELO) — A longtime authority in South Dakota education is retiring. Huron School District Superintendent Terry Nebelsick’s last day is June 30.

“The children will lead us, and if we would just rely on kids they’ll lead us to a better place,” Nebelsick said.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., Nebelsick shares lessons he has learned.