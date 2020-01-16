PREVIEW: Music therapy in hospice

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Music can ease our stress, as well as excite, uplift and empower us.

That’s why many times music is also used in a medical setting.

Avera music therapist Becky Jennings-Boyer brings her talents to hospice patients as she sings to them and plays her guitar, hoping to ease some of their pain.

“A lot of today is providing that positive environment. We’re working on comfort and feeling open and sharing our thoughts and our views,” Jennings-Boyer said.

On Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll introduce you to one Sioux Falls woman who has benefited from these music therapy sessions.