PREVIEW: Music & the military

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Military Heritage Alliance wants to get the word out that the Sioux Falls facility isn’t just for people with a military background.

The Alliance, located in the old Badlands Pawn building, serves as a one-stop location for military and veterans organizations like the VFW and American Legion. But management says please drop by, even if you’ve never worn a uniform.

“We want the community to come in and see those that serve. We want the community to come in and have a place where anybody that loves their country to come in,” Alliance Executive Director Brian Phelps.

To that end, the Alliance is now hosting concerts by nationally-known recording artists. Find out how this push from military to music, is playing with veterans in Friday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.