PREVIEW: Mouth-watering melting pot

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new restaurant in Sioux Falls is exposing Native American culture to a wider community.

The Watecha Bowl specializes in authentic Native American food. The business opened two months ago. Many of the restaurant’s customers are non-Native Americans, who are impressed by the unique offerings and surroundings.

“I can’t say that I’ve seen anything like this as when it comes to Native American food. This would be my first venture into that, and it’s been good. I think we need more options like it,” Jordan Dvorak of Renner said.

Even the restaurant owner says he's surprised that his customer base has spread beyond the local Native American community.