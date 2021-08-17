PREVIEW: More than just beer at Buffalo Ridge Brewing

HARTFORD, S.D. (KELO) — A brewery in one South Dakota community is seeing success since opening its doors in 2018.

You’ll find Buffalo Ridge Brewing in downtown Hartford. There are three couples that help run this business. Callie Tuschen is one of the co-owners. She says hosting events and activities helps get the community involved, so does having a wide variety of beer that everyone can enjoy.

“I think that we really pride ourselves on having a huge selection that can really meet every different pallet, one of the things I hear a lot is people that come in are like ‘oh I don’t really like craft beer,’ but I promise you there is a craft beer for everyone, you just haven’t found it yet,” Tuschen said.

Coming up in Tuesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., we’ll hear more from the owners and what their hope is for the future of their business.