PREVIEW: More than just a facade

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — For the past four years, Downtown Yankton had been receiving a facelift.

But the changes are more than just a facade. Property owners are receiving match-funds from the city to go toward refurbishing older, historical buildings.

This is through the Downtown Yankton Facade Grant Program.

“It’s fun just to see everybody get together now, and momentum’s been created and there’s a lot more interest in our downtown than there has been in a really long time,” Cody Richardson said.

Richardson has restored two buildings in town over the course of three years.

