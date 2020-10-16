PREVIEW: More space to provide safety and support

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Domestic Violence Network in Madison is looking forward to settling into its new space.

The non-profit will soon move into its new shelter, which is two governor’s homes connected by a garage. It will be bigger than the space the organization has been renting for years.

“The old facility that we were in really could house only two families and maybe a single for an overflow; we had an overflow room,” Christy VanDeWetering said.

