PREVIEW: More space to provide safety and support

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) — The Domestic Violence Network in Madison is looking forward to settling into its new space.

The non-profit will soon move into its new shelter, which is two governor’s homes connected by a garage. It will be bigger than the space the organization has been renting for years.

“The old facility that we were in really could house only two families and maybe a single for an overflow; we had an overflow room,” Christy VanDeWetering said.

Coming up in Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you how the new shelter compares.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests