PREVIEW: Mitchell native returns home to premiere ‘Before the Fire’

MITCHELL, S.D. (KELO) — A new movie, set to be released nationwide on Friday, has a very eerie and familiar plot.

The movie is called “Before the Fire”, and it was shot in South Dakota five years ago and directed by Mitchell native Charlie Buhler.

“It’s such a relief to finally getting it out to the world, I’m so happy we are having a premiere in Mitchell tomorrow and I’m just so excited for my hometown to see it,” Buhler said.

“Before the Fire” premieres Friday night in Mitchell. We’ll give you a behind the scenes look at the film in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., as we were there five years ago when they were filming in the Mitchell area.