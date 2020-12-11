PREVIEW: Minnehaha County’s new auditor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The incoming auditor for Minnehaha County is just three weeks away from beginning his official duties.

The county commission unanimously approved Ben Kyte as the new auditor, replacing Bob Litz who retires at the end of the month. Kite worked for 37 years at Citibank before retiring this spring. He’s been meeting with county employees to get a better handle on what the auditor duties will involve.

“The learning curve will be different and large. We just finished an election, as we all know. We’ve had a little breathing room before we gear up for that next process,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Gerald Beninga.

That next process will include creating more space for county election workers. We’ll hear from Kyte about the priorities he’ll bring to the office, Friday in Eye On KELOLAND, at 10.