PREVIEW: Menno's airbrush artist

MENNO, S.D. (KELO) — He’s considered to be one of the best airbrush artists in the country and he lives right here in KELOLAND.

Mickey Harris, of Menno, has painted some of the most patriotic scenes honoring veterans from all wars.

“Some of the ones that I’ve done for the Pentagon, or specific particular missions, and that sort of thing. So, when you do paintings for the Pentagon you got to be very accurate, so you do a lot of research, everything’s got to be like it was, because I can guarantee you, one of them guys that knows it. He’s gonna call you out on it if not,” Harris said.

Tune into KELOLAND News Wednesday at 10 to take a deeper look at Harris’s work in Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

