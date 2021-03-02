PREVIEW: Meeting spiritual needs during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Meeting the spiritual needs of parishioners during the pandemic has posed some challenges for the Catholic Diocese of Sioux Falls. But it’s a challenge the bishop says he fully embraces.

Donald DeGrood was installed as bishop just before COVID-19 arrived in South Dakota.

“And boy! Did I not know what I was getting into with COVID and everything else that would happen this year, so it really has been an amazing journey,” Bishop Donald DeGrood said.

An amazing journey that’s taken DeGrood into the start of his second year as bishop. He’ll reflect upon his first 12 months of his leadership role and share his hopes for the year ahead, in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.