ABERDEEN, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a new leader at Northern State University.

Neal Schnoor started his role as president on July 1st. One of the goals at the university is boosting enrollment.

“We think we’re poised to do that, not only with the new facilities, but our faculty. What stands out to me is they truly want to be teachers,” Schnoor said.

