SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls Fire Rescue has a new fire chief, and tonight we’re going to introduce you to him.

We asked Matt McAreavey how it feels to be in charge of the fire department.

“It’s pretty surreal and really daunting,” McAreavey said. “It’s really a world-class organization.”

Tonight, you’ll find out where he grew up, where he went to school and how he views leadership. Dan Santella will bring you this report in Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.