PREVIEW: Meals making a Difference

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

One Sioux Falls man has made it his goal to make sure local kids don’t go hungry. Mark Fonder is the owner of the Barrel House.

Every Monday night he gives 10-percent of his profits to a local organization, plus he even started Hungry Hearts, a charity known for paying for hot lunches for kids in need while they’re at school.

“There’s a lot of people that will text me and say I know you don’t hear it enough, but thank you for all you do, and I don’t do it for that because it does take my entire staff, I do call Jesse up and put him on the spot, but my whole staff is willing to help out,” Fonder said.

