PREVIEW: Making a splash

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Next summer is already on the minds of some people in Yankton. That’s when the community will be opening a new aquatics facility.

Demolition on the more than 70 year old Fantle Memorial Pool started last fall. Now construction work is moving along to get the new Huether Family Aquatics Center open to the public in May of 20-21.

“Barring any weather events, we assume construction will go on through fall, winter and some finalized items taken care of next spring, we want to have the facility open by hopefully Memorial Day of 2021, it could end up being that first week of June just depending on what hiccups that happen that nobody was expecting,” Todd Larson said.

