PREVIEW: Making a movie during a pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A movie coming out soon has a KELOLAND connection.

Sioux Falls native Nick Simon, who now lives in L.A., directed, co-wrote, and co-produced it. It’s called “Untitled Horror Movie.” It focuses on a group of actors who work on the same TV show.

“Through a series of video calls they end up talking to each other and find out it’s getting canceled and none of them are going to have a job. One of the actors is writing his own movie and they decide, ‘Why don’t we just shoot scenes from this movie and put it together and see if we can make something.’ As they do that they accidentally summon a real demon,” Simon said.

The cast and crew had to get creative to shoot the movie because of COVID-19. We’ll show you how they pulled it off in Wednesday night’s Eye on KELOLAND.