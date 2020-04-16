PREVIEW: Making a difference one meal at a time

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — COVID-19 concerns have caused schools across South Dakota to close their doors for the remainder of the school year.

​For some students, school is where they got nutritious meals during the week. Even though school is closed, staff at the Yankton School District are making sure kids are getting two meals a day, every day of the week.

“For one thing, kids, right now nothing is normal for them, we know how we feel, this is not normal for us, but for kids it’s not normal, but they are still doing homework, so how great is it to have a normal school lunch, so that’s a little bit of normalcy for them,” Child Nutrition Director Sandi Kramer said.

