PREVIEW: LSS celebrating 100 years

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — We know it now as LSS, but this Lutheran-based non-profit has gone through many names, and missions, during its century of serving people in Sioux Falls and across the state.

LSS dates all the way back to 1921 when it was known as Lutheran Children’s Home Finding Society and opened a maternity home for unwed mothers.

“And so that sense of being accepting and adapting is something that’s been part of LSS from our very, very start,” LSS President & CEO Betty Oldenkamp said.

Through the past century, LSS has arranged more than 4,100 adoptions. It took on refugee resettlement after World War II. We’ll look back at the organization’s 100 years of operations and the challenges it faces in the future, including a change of leadership, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND