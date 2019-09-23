PREVIEW: Love at first slice

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Where you met the love of your life may hold a special place in your heart.

Now one KELOLAND pizza joint is making sure those dates are never forgotten.

Charlie’s Pizza in Yankton is placing plaques over the booths where people had their first date.

Jean and Mike Binder met at the restaurant back in the summer of 1977 and have been married for 40 years.

“Lot of history here for Mike and I, a lot of children’s birthdays celebrated here, I think I had a surprise birthday for his 40th here so a lot of Binder history here at Charlie’s,” Jean Binder said.

Coming up in Monday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we hear more from the Binder’s, plus explain where the idea came from.