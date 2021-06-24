PREVIEW: Love and flowers are blooming in Castlewood

CASTLEWOOD, S.D. (KELO) — One family in Castlewood, South Dakota, is on a mission to spread the beauty of South Dakota through their homegrown flowers.

Jessi Ruml started Pixie Acre Flower Farm three years ago after spending a summer at home with her four daughters growing flowers and vegetables. Now, the farm has blossomed into much more selling bouquets at Farmers Markets and for weddings. There is even a design studio where people can learn to make their own bouquets.

“I’ve always said that, I never in a million years would’ve seen myself running my own business. Like, this is totally shooting it from the hip, kind of a thing, because I never saw myself here. And, life’s funny, you know, all of a sudden you’re on this path and you’re doing this crazy thing with a flower farm,” Jessi Ruml said.

