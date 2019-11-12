PREVIEW: Lost in Wind Cave

WIND CAVE, S.D. (KELO) — Wind Cave is known as the seventh longest cave in the world. It is also known for its complex and 3-dimensional passages that can easily confuse an explorer.

Which is exactly what happened 30 years ago.

In 1989, 18-year-old Rachel Cox entered Wind Cave with a group from her school. But when she ventured off on her own, she found herself lost and surrounded by complete darkness. It wasn’t until 36 hours later that she was rescued by one of four rescue teams that were searching for her, generating the largest search and rescue effort in the park’s history.

“I was very embarrassed about this story for a long time, people would ask me about it, I remember a film crew contacted me and they wanted to hear my story and I was like no, no, no,” Cox said.

This is only the third time Cox has been back to Wind Cave National Park in the last 30 years since she was lost.

