PREVIEW: Looking forward to 2021 tourism

The tourism industry was hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic, but some parks actually saw more visitors.

Custer State Park in the Black Hills reached record-breaking visitor numbers in 2020. However, some were not as lucky.

Either way, many businesses, parks and organizations are looking forward to a new year, including Wind Cave National Park.

“We’re planning for a busy summer season. We expect to have federal guidelines put in place for masking and social distancing that will offer the safety of visitors and employees as they go into the cave,” Tom Farrell, Chief of Interpretation, said

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn about what’s in store for South Dakota tourism in the new year.