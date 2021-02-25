PREVIEW: Looking back at the history of the old red chairlift at Great Bear

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A piece of Sioux Falls history will be coming down in a little over two weeks.

The old red chair lift at Great Bear Ski Valley went up in 1981 and has served thousands of people in the Sioux Falls area over the past 40 years, but by March 15th, its long run will come to an end.

“One of the fun things and a little bit sad too will be watching the old chair coming down, that project starts March 15th, the towers are coming down, the motors coming down everything, we’re taking the footings out,” Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider said.

Before it comes down, we have a look back at the history of the old chair lift and the many memories generations of families have had on it coming up in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.