PREVIEW: Looking ahead to 1926

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Its marquee is one of the most recognizable landmarks in Sioux Falls.

And if you’ve visited downtown at all in recent years, you’ve probably found yourself wondering when the State Theatre is going to finally open. Well, we’re getting a better picture tonight.

“We’re really excited to get people in here and show off all the progress that has been made,” Steven Dahlmeier, General Manager of the State Theatre said.

We’ll take you inside the State Theatre to show you what it looks like now and tell you when they’re aiming to open in tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m.