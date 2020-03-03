PREVIEW: Local photographer combating addiction stigma

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A local photographer is looking to break the stigma on the topic of addiction.

Since November of 2019, Dez Murray has been asking local recovering addicts to stop by her studio and have her take their picture.

She says it represents the positive side of addiction, versus the discouraging pictures and stories that are commonly affiliated.

“That’s, kind of, put out there and those are the only pictures that represent addiction visually. So, if society as a whole sees that and thinks addiction is incredibly ugly, and just assumes that when people suffer from a disease, that’s what they look like,” Murray said.

She shares the photos on Facebook for all to see and learn from.

She calls the series ‘Breaking Stigma.’

In Tuesday’s Eye on KELOLAND, Max Hofer shares the story of one recovered addict and what they’re hoping this series can do for others.