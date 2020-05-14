PREVIEW: Local greenhouse optimistic despite setbacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Standing up to unfavorable conditions is one way you grow.

That’s true for plants and a local greenhouse. Cliff Avenue Greenhouse has faced a series of setbacks this year.

That includes last year’s floods, a major road construction project in front of the property, and COVID-19’s affect on business.

“We were really worried if we were even going to be open. So, that was our main concern here,” owner Heidi Teal said.

