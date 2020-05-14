PREVIEW: Local greenhouse optimistic despite setbacks

Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 60 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 43; Active cases at 1,312
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Standing up to unfavorable conditions is one way you grow.
That’s true for plants and a local greenhouse. Cliff Avenue Greenhouse has faced a series of setbacks this year.

That includes last year’s floods, a major road construction project in front of the property, and COVID-19’s affect on business.

“We were really worried if we were even going to be open. So, that was our main concern here,” owner Heidi Teal said.

Through it all, the owners are optimistic. We’re talking with them about the last year, on tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10 p.m.

