PREVIEW: Local breweries getting creative during pandemic

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Local breweries are trying to figure out a way to make up for lost revenue during the pandemic. Remedy Brewing Company says fewer people are going to its taproom right now because of COVID-19.

Co-Founder Tyler Jepperson says the business has shifted to putting more of its beer in cans to be sold in stores. Obscure Brewing Company wants to get in the canning game as well but there’s a national can shortage. Owner Don Choate says his team is getting creative to stay alive.

“I had a 29-page business proposal but not one of those pages was about what we do in case of a pandemic,” Choate said.

On tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND, Matt Holsen visits a few craft breweries in town to see how they’re pouring out new ideas to stay open.