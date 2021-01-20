PREVIEW: Local artists are ‘Going Metro’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new art galley is looking to help struggling artists during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nichole Cross owns a small business in Sioux Falls. She and her team work with artists and architecture firms to design art pieces for institutions. She says the pandemic has made her job near impossible as materials aren’t available and traveling isn’t an option.

“And, frankly a lot of artists are probably dealing with the realities of life, like childcare, and whatever and stuff that’s been interrupted with COVID,” Cross said.

The City of Sioux Falls is giving these artists a chance to showcase their talents with a new gallery called ‘Going Metro.’ The artists have to submit proposals of their work inspired by the Sioux Area Metro system.

In tonight’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10 p.m., Max Hofer shares how this gallery looks to benefit artists and the city.