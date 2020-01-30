PREVIEW: Literacy Council of the Black Hills

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Living in a new city or country can be hard, especially when you don’t know the language. That’s why the Literacy Council of Black Hills gives one-on-one tutoring sessions to adults who need it most.

With about 40 students and 40 tutors, the Literacy Council understands that the ability to read, write and speak the English language is an important skill necessary for a career.

“We’ve had students who wanted to get a library card, a driver’s license, they want to work on finding a job, we work on interview technique, we help them improve their resume,” Jin Washington, Program Coordinator for Literacy Council of the Black Hills, said.

In Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we learn about one student’s journey with the Literacy Council of the Black Hills.