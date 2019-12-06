PREVIEW: Liquor license debate brewing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A convenience store near downtown Sioux Falls is coming under fire for selling what neighbors call high potency alcohol to vulnerable populations within the community.

KELOLAND’s Matt Holsen previews Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND.

Matt Holsen: That’s Walia Convenience Store right behind me. A spokesperson says it’s business is primarily selling food and spices to the Ethiopian community in town. But the business on the same block as a local homeless shelter also sells what neighbors call high potency alcohol.

Handy Man owner Steve Swenson says the area has a problem with people getting drunk and the criminal behaviors that follow. His business is right across the street from Walia.

“Sometimes they panhandle first and then go get booze and then they come back and drunkenly do stupid things,” Swenson said. “It’s ramped up over the past few years, yeah, and it just gets worse every day.”

Walia’s liquor license is up for review with the Sioux Falls City Council. Walia Spokesperson Michael Alemu says the business is willing to switch things up to help make things better.

“We’re willing to make multiple, several changes to our operations in order to help alleviate this huge community issue,” Alemu said.

In Friday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you why Alemu says one store shouldn’t be punished for a community problem.