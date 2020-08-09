PREVIEW: Lincoln County officials mull verdict on courthouse

CANTON, S.D. (KELO) — New results from an air quality test show higher than normal levels of mold in the attic of the Lincoln County Courthouse in Canton.

The attic of the 130-year-old building has had problems with water leaks causing “roof rot,” as well as issues with bats roosting inside, leaving behind bat droppings. The courthouse, which was renovated back in 2008, has also had problems with air flow.

Lincoln County voters will decide in November whether to make upgrades to the building, and address the structural problems. But some people feel any renovations won’t take care of the overriding issue facing the courthouse, a lack of space.

We’ll take a rare behind the scenes look inside the historical courthouse as it faces an uncertain future, in tonight’s Eye On KELOLAND, at 10 p.m. CT.