PREVIEW: Lifting Great Bear forward

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Great Bear Ski Valley is hoping to get approval for a new roughly $2 million ski lift.

The current structure was built in the early 1980s. The manufacturer no longer exists making repairs difficult. Great Bear General Manager Dan Grider says a new lift could move traffic on the hill more efficiently and safely. $800,000 has been approved by the City of Sioux Falls already and Mayor Paul TenHaken is proposing another $800,000. That will need a thumbs up from the City Council.

“A 40-year-old lift, it still works fine but it’s kind of like a 40-year-old fire truck. It’s seen its day and we’re really looking forward to hopefully getting a new one here in the next couple of years,” Grider said.”

Coming up in Thursday’s Eye on KELOLAND, we’ll show you what skiers think of the current lift and what changes would be made if a new one gets approved.