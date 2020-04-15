Preview: Life Changing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- As we all know, the spread of the coronavirus has been life changing for so many people.

From bars and restaurants closing to sporting events and concerts being canceled or postponed, the impact is widespread.

“Little over three and a half weeks now there’s a lot of uncertainty, sadness and a little bit of anger but it’s just more of the unknown of when we can reopen and how is everyone getting back to normal,” Gateway owner Jackson Rentschler said.

