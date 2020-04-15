Preview: Life Changing

1  of  3
South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America South Dakota COVID-19 cases pass 1,100 cases, 180 new with 166 in Minnehaha County CDC team coming to help Smithfield Sioux Falls plant, Gov. Noem announces on Twitter
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- As we all know, the spread of the coronavirus has been life changing for so many people.

From bars and restaurants closing to sporting events and concerts being canceled or postponed, the impact is widespread.

“Little over three and a half weeks now there’s a lot of uncertainty, sadness and a little bit of anger but it’s just more of the unknown of when we can reopen and how is everyone getting back to normal,” Gateway owner Jackson Rentschler said.

We talk with more people about their new normal during the pandemic on Wednesday’s Eye on KELOLAND at 10:00 p.m.

