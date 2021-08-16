PREVIEW: Less is more on Highway 34

ENNING, S.D. (KELO) — Nellie’s Saloon and Mercantile along Highway 34 in Enning, South Dakota, has become a popular spot for bikers to make a stop at as the come and go from the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

But the bar and grocery store was built for the locals in the area. Enning may only have around eight people in the community, but the ranchers and cowboys from the rural area around it also come to Nellie’s.

“My community are the ranchers in the surrounding area and they drive all the way in. It’s nothing for them to drive 40 miles to come to supper. So I want to give them a good meal when they get here. So we really try hard to do some homecooking and make it friendly,” Caren Assman, owner of Nellie’s said.

This spot in Enning has a history that goes back 75 years. In Monday night’s Eye on KELOLAND, Lauren Soulek will tell you about that history, at 10 p.m.