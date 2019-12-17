PREVIEW: Lending to little ones

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new home is making all the difference for a South Dakota non-profit that loans-out toys to kids, just like a library.

The Toy Lending Library is now located inside First United Methodist Church near downtown Sioux Falls. This new location provides more space to allow parents and their kids to try-out toys before checking them out.

“We are so excited to be here. It’s been a great place. We have more children coming in and playing here,” Executive Director Toy Lending Library Anelis Cosioni said.

Kids can borrow toy boxes from the library for a month at a time, before returning them. You’ll want to check-out Tuesday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10, to find out how you can help bring more donated toys the library.