PREVIEW: Lending to little ones

Eye on KELOLAND

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A new home is making all the difference for a South Dakota non-profit that loans-out toys to kids, just like a library.

The Toy Lending Library is now located inside First United Methodist Church near downtown Sioux Falls.  This new location provides more space to allow parents and their kids to try-out toys before checking them out.

“We are so excited to be here.  It’s been a great place. We have more children coming in and playing here,” Executive Director Toy Lending Library Anelis Cosioni said. 

Kids can borrow toy boxes from the library for a month at a time, before returning them.  You’ll want to check-out Tuesday’s Eye On KELOLAND at 10, to find out how you can help bring more donated toys the library.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests